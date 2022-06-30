Advertisement

Nevada GOP governor candidate to pay for statewide recount

Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gilbert who lost this month's Republican primary election by just over 11 percentage points, or nearly 26,000 votes, will pay $190,960 for a statewide recount after he objected to the outcome by making numerous unproven claims about the election process, election officials said Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Reno attorney had 26.7% of the vote on June 14, trailing Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who won 38.4% in a crowded primary field for the Republican governor nomination on June 14. Gilbert has not conceded. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Gabe Stern/The Associated Press/Report for America
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:35 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A candidate for Nevada governor who lost this month’s Republican primary election by just over 11 percentage points, or nearly 26,000 votes, will pay for a statewide recount after he objected to the outcome with numerous unproven claims about the election process.

Reno attorney Joey Gilbert lost the GOP primary to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo on June 14 amid a crowded field.

He has since claimed that workers did not properly verify signatures or monitor ballots.

County clerks and officials across the state have said that the election was conducted fairly. Gilbert will pay more than $190,000 for the process.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions
Abbie missing in Truckee California since June 19, 2022
Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee

Latest News

Esmeralda County Commissioner Tim Hipp, top center, rolls up printed voting results during a...
Last Nevada county approves primary results after hand count
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Roe v Wade
Gov. Sisolak, Planned Parenthood hold press conference Friday
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains