Advertisement

Nevada ballot may see open primary, ranked voting initiative

Ballot box graphic
Ballot box graphic(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:28 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An initiative offering Nevada voters open party primaries and ranked-choice voting appears headed for the November ballot, while the state Supreme Court turned down a case that could have put a constitutional amendment about a school vouchers program before the voters.

In a third ruling, the state high court said a Las Vegas-area teachers union can withdraw two tax-raising initiatives from the 2022 ballot.

The three decisions came Tuesday, just ahead of a deadline for groups to submit the nearly 141,000 signatures to qualify initiatives for this year’s statewide ballot. The voting changes a constitutional amendment would need statewide approval this year and again in 2024.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions
Abbie missing in Truckee California since June 19, 2022
Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee

Latest News

It’s a program that operates during the summer months, in conjunction with Truckee Meadows...
TMWA program helps curb wasteful water use
Concealed weapons graphic
Personal info on California gun owners, including CCW holders, wrongly made public
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Marijuana cigarette
Cannabis lounges now official in Nevada