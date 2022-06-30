Nevada ballot may see open primary, ranked voting initiative

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An initiative offering Nevada voters open party primaries and ranked-choice voting appears headed for the November ballot, while the state Supreme Court turned down a case that could have put a constitutional amendment about a school vouchers program before the voters.

In a third ruling, the state high court said a Las Vegas-area teachers union can withdraw two tax-raising initiatives from the 2022 ballot.

The three decisions came Tuesday, just ahead of a deadline for groups to submit the nearly 141,000 signatures to qualify initiatives for this year’s statewide ballot. The voting changes a constitutional amendment would need statewide approval this year and again in 2024.

