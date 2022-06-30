Advertisement

MidTown District gets hyped for Art Walk: Dancing in the Streets showcasing local businesses and artists

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The dance festival of the summer is just one week away!

MidTown District President, Craig Parish, Chuy Gutierrez , owner of Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen and Tres Benzley, owner of Caliber Hair and Makeup Studio stopped by Morning Break to give us a taste of all the fun we can expect at MidTown Art Walk: Dancing in the Streets.

Families with kids of all ages can “boogie woogie” through MidTown on Thursday, July 7 from 4-8:30 p.m. There will be six outdoor stages filled with local bands performing different genres of music. Each stage will feature back-to-back performances representing a unique genre of live music ranging from Funk-Fusion, Latino, Country, Indie-Rock, Motown, and EDM Dance/Art Pop.

RTC will be providing free “Park and Ride” services just for the event. Locals can park in the Washoe County Courthouse parking lot and hop on the shuttle any time from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for more information and to see the schedule.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights

Latest News

Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Tahoe Live Preview
Tahoe Live brings ‘soul-igniting’ concerts series to North Lake Tahoe
Mike Murray and Katey Roshetko at Greater Nevada Field
Reno Aces’ July promotions include replica jersey giveaways, Margaritaville, Star Wars Night and more!
Reno Fire Department
Two injured in early-morning hazmat incident