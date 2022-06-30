MidTown District gets hyped for Art Walk: Dancing in the Streets showcasing local businesses and artists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The dance festival of the summer is just one week away!

MidTown District President, Craig Parish, Chuy Gutierrez , owner of Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen and Tres Benzley, owner of Caliber Hair and Makeup Studio stopped by Morning Break to give us a taste of all the fun we can expect at MidTown Art Walk: Dancing in the Streets.

Families with kids of all ages can “boogie woogie” through MidTown on Thursday, July 7 from 4-8:30 p.m. There will be six outdoor stages filled with local bands performing different genres of music. Each stage will feature back-to-back performances representing a unique genre of live music ranging from Funk-Fusion, Latino, Country, Indie-Rock, Motown, and EDM Dance/Art Pop.

RTC will be providing free “Park and Ride” services just for the event. Locals can park in the Washoe County Courthouse parking lot and hop on the shuttle any time from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

