Laundromat goes green

After months of hard work, on June 16, 2022, all seven northern Nevada locations of Mr. Bubbles...
After months of hard work, on June 16, 2022, all seven northern Nevada locations of Mr. Bubbles laundromat officially become certified as a Nevada Green Businesses.(Harrison Brenner | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:46 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Mr. Bubbles laundromat is the first self-proclaimed green laundromat in Nevada.

All seven of its locations are listed on the green business directory.

The business uses eco-friendly products to clean the facilities, eco-friendly fluff and fold service, it recycles all empty soap products, and uses high-efficiency washing machines that don’t waste water and they also use less soap.

”We wanted to do this because it saved us money, which is always a benefit for business, but it’s also a benefit for our customers being able to walk into a facility that doesn’t use chemicals to do their laundry,” said Mr. Bubbles General Manager, Alycia Tanner.

Click here for a list of all seven locations across northern Nevada.

