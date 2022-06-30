Laundromat goes green

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Mr. Bubbles laundromat is the first self-proclaimed green laundromat in Nevada.

All seven of its locations are listed on the green business directory.

The business uses eco-friendly products to clean the facilities, eco-friendly fluff and fold service, it recycles all empty soap products, and uses high-efficiency washing machines that don’t waste water and they also use less soap.

”We wanted to do this because it saved us money, which is always a benefit for business, but it’s also a benefit for our customers being able to walk into a facility that doesn’t use chemicals to do their laundry,” said Mr. Bubbles General Manager, Alycia Tanner.

