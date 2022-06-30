Keeping dogs cool in hot temperatures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Warmer temperatures in Northern Nevada means it’s time to start thinking about protecting your dog from heatstroke.

Options Veterinary Care has some tips on how to keep your dog cool. They include:

Walking your dog in the mornings and evenings.

Make sure your dog has access to shady areas when outside.

Avoid walking on concrete or asphalt, which can burn your dogs paws.

Always have water available.

Options doesn’t see a lot of dogs coming in for heat stroke, but burned paw pads are much more common.

“We do see a lot of thermal burns from hot pavement,” said Cyntia Rempel, a Vetiranary Technician at Options Veterinary Care. “This is where the seven second rule against your hand is gonna come in. This is why we always should check the concrete before we let our animals walk, especially for longer walks.”

To avoid burned paw pads, you can get your dog shoes, or walk on grass or dirt.

Signs of heatstroke in your dog include:

Excessive panting.

Excessive drooling.

Excessive shaking.

Lethargy.

Loss of consciousness.

Possible seizing.

If your dog experiences any of these symptoms, it’s important to get them out of the sun right away.

“Easiest solution with possible heatstroke is just moving into the shade,” said Rempel. “Having some water available for your pets, making sure to cool them off as best as possible.”

Of course, It’s always important to remember to never leave your dog in your car unattended.

You can learn more about Options Veterinary Care here.

