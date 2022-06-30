Advertisement

Agency clears way for Oakland Athletics $12B ballpark plan

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A California agency has cleared the way for the Oakland Athletics to move forward with a $12 billion waterfront ballpark project.

The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted Thursday to reclassify a terminal at the Port of Oakland as a mixed-use area where a new ballpark could be built.

The vote is the first in a series of hurdles before the team could get permission to break ground for the project.

The Athletics have also been working on plans to relocate to Nevada and find a spot for a new stadium in Las Vegas.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights

Latest News

Reno Aces starting pitcher Drey Jameson has turned love for shoes into way to document journey...
The Drip of Drey
6-25-22
Reno Rodeo rocks Biggest Little City
The Drip of Drey
The Drip of Drey
Seven-Run Eighth Not Enough in 12-11 Aces Loss to Bees