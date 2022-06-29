WCSO distributes ‘patrol packs’ to help people in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday afternoon, Washoe County Sergeant Shatawna Daniel, approached a group of homeless people who were resting under the shade outside the Senior Services building in Reno.

“You guys are smart, this is where I would be too,” said Sergeant Daniel as she got closer.

Daniel, who is part of the county’s Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement or H.O.P.E Team, was carrying three tote bags filled with non-perishable food.

“Canned veggies, canned meats—fish or chicken—cereal, spaghetti noodles and sauce, protein bars, and a can opener is also included,” said Lieutenant Blaine Beard, patrol division at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The bags are part of what’s called, Patrol Pack Program, the idea is to provide a meal for families that need a little help.

The supplies were secured three weeks ago by the disaster assistance nonprofit, Convoy of Hope.

The distribution of the bags is a partnership between Washoe county’s homeless outreach unit, the Sparks Police Department H.O.P.E Team and the Reno Police Department Clean and Safe Program.

Officers and deputies often find people in need on their daily patrols, whether it be a homeless person or a family in crisis. The patrol packs are meant to give them an immediate way to help.

“Most of our calls do not involve an arrest, most of it involves outreach, assistance and trying to get individuals the right location, the right programs and help they need,” said Beard. “In the interim, these patrol packs can do just that, and provide them a little bit of food in the meantime.”

The county received around 1,300 packs. Lieutenant Beard says about 100 are being checked out every week.

“I’m going to get you guys my card, too,” said Daniel, after handing out the bags and having a conversation with the group. “I met people that needed birth certificates, social security cards all those things, which our team can provide. We have a case manager that can provide those things and fill out applications. One of the gentlemen I spoke with said, he can’t read and write, we can do that for him.”

