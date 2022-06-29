Three injured in South Reno rollover

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people were injured early Wednesday in a rollover in South Reno.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. June 29, 2022 on Thomas Creek Road between Fellowship Way and Rock Haven Drive.

Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found two people with moderate injuries. A third person had critical injuries. All three were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation indicates that speed played a role in the crash.

Thomas Creek Road between Fellowship Way and Rock Haven Drive was closed for the investigation.

