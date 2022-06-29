Advertisement

Three injured in South Reno rollover

The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people were injured early Wednesday in a rollover in South Reno.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. June 29, 2022 on Thomas Creek Road between Fellowship Way and Rock Haven Drive.

Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found two people with moderate injuries. A third person had critical injuries. All three were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation indicates that speed played a role in the crash.

Thomas Creek Road between Fellowship Way and Rock Haven Drive was closed for the investigation.

