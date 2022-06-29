Three arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of Reno home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people are facing trafficking charges for allegedly selling drugs out of a Reno home.

Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit started investigating the home in the area of Aitken Street and Locust Street in June 2022 after reports of illegal drug sales. Through surveillance, investigators witnessed drug sale activity, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On June 6th, 2022, detectives arrested Devon Baker, 27, after he left the home. Investigators said he had hundreds of fentanyl pills and 13.4 grams of cocaine.

After getting a search warrant, detectives arrested James Withers, 25, who also had 3.4 grams of cocaine on him. Withers’ girlfriend, Lisa Difranceso, 31, was also arrested.

After searching the home, detectives found 369 grams of cocaine, 27.7 grams of MDMA, 5 vials of steroids, 30.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and a large amount of money. Two young children were also inside the home.

Withers and Difrancesco were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, MDMA, mushrooms and steroids), possession of a controlled substance for sales, trafficking a controlled substance and child endangerment.

Baker was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (less than 14 grams), possession of a controlled substance (42-100 + grams), trafficking of a controlled substance (100 + grams), and possession of a controlled substance for sales.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Narcotics Unit at (775) 334-3065 or you can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to RPD case numbers 22-10666 and 22-10687.

