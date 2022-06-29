Summer reading challenge

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Library is getting creative with a program called “Oceans of Possibilities”.

Library staff transformed the inside of the building into an underwater reading haven with coral reefs, orca, blue whales, and manta rays swimming overhead.

This is also a community challenge for you and your kids to get involved.

The library set a goal of 400,000 minutes read as a community during the challenge. It continues through August 6, 2022.

Click here to register and add your hours to help the Carson City Library reach this goal.

