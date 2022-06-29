Advertisement

Summer reading challenge

Public library promotes reading during summer to prevent ‘summer slide’
Public library promotes reading during summer to prevent 'summer slide'
By Noah Bond
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:53 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Library is getting creative with a program called “Oceans of Possibilities”.

Library staff transformed the inside of the building into an underwater reading haven with coral reefs, orca, blue whales, and manta rays swimming overhead.

This is also a community challenge for you and your kids to get involved.

The library set a goal of 400,000 minutes read as a community during the challenge. It continues through August 6, 2022. 

Click here to register and add your hours to help the Carson City Library reach this goal.  

