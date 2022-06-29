Advertisement

Registration open for Microsoft Reno’s free DigiGirlz Day

By KOLO Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcoming more women into the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. Microsoft Reno is gearing up for its annual DigiGirlz Day!

It’s a free, one day program for high school girls, ages 14 to 18. The company lost a few years due to covid, so next month is the first time in two years to resume this summer event. There will be workshops on technology and STEAM, fun learning and networking as well.

The focus is to bridge the gender gap on the professional level, by showing the vast possibilities should they choose to enter these fields, as Community Relations Manager David Taylor details, “They’re going to listen to a lot of professionals from the local community and kind of meet some mentors that can kind of help guide them as far as questions around education and let them know what are the possibilities and what they can do for their futures.”

We’re told funding is set aside by Microsoft, specifically for community events like this. 130 spots are open, about half are filled already.

DigiGirlz Day is July 15 at UNR’s College of Business from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Registration is required, head to www.aka.ms/RenoDigiGirlz to lock in a spot. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided.

Updates will be posted here: www.facebook.com/microsoftrenodigigirlz.

Questions about registration or for more details, please contact Heather Folmer at hefolmer@microsoft.com.

