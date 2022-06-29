Note-Able Music Therapy Services excited to move into bigger space to help even more students in the Truckee Meadows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Note-Able Music Therapy Services is seeing such a big need in their community that they are getting ready to move into an even bigger space at the end of the week. The Reno-based music nonprofit offers music therapy for people of all abilities. They recently purchased a new building that will allow it to serve an estimated 5000 constituents by the year 2026.

Development director, Wendy Firestone, and board member Kendra Bertschy stopped by Morning Break to share the exciting news with Northern Nevada.

They explained that over the last several years, they have seen an increased demand for music therapy. Because they didn’t have the space or resources, their waiting list has grown to more than 50 students of all ages.

The new building enables the nonprofit to refurbish classrooms, conduct more private sessions to accommodate added clientele, welcome audiences to its indoor performance space and host outdoor sessions for its group and adaptive therapy sessions.

The building is move-in ready as of July 1, but the Note-Able Music Therapy Services organization will be conducting renovations in the next two years to feature:

Music therapy rooms incorporating new technology, soundproofing and state-of-the-art design elements

A recording studio and rehearsal space for musicians

Dedicated performance space for clients and the non-profit’s band, The Note-Ables

Ample outdoor space for group activities in temperate weather

Despite being nearly 60% funded, NMTS is seeking gifts from the general public to finalize the expenditure. The money will go toward renovations and adding more credentialed music therapists to the team to address the growing needs of the Truckee Meadows.

To learn more about Note-Able Music Therapy Services or to make a donation toward the new building. click here.

