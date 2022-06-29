Advertisement

Nevada County wildfire sending smoke toward Reno

A view of the Rices Fire burning in Nevada County.
A view of the Rices Fire burning in Nevada County.(CHP Grass Valley)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - Smoke and haze over Reno Wednesday is likely from a wildfire burning in Nevada County, the National Weather Service in Reno reported.

More than 750 personnel are working the Rices Fire which started Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Rices Crossing Road and Cranston Road south of Dobbins.

More than 900 acres have burned and the fire is zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire. At least four structures have burned.

Evacuation orders are in place for Bridgeport, Rice’s Crossing, French Corral, Birchville, Sweetland, and the Buttermilk area.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds are open for evacuees, as well as the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.

Watch Wednesday’s latest update from fire officials here:

