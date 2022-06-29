Advertisement

Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake

(pxhere)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The body of a missing hiker on the the Tahoe Rim Trail was recovered Wednesday, his family confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now.

Jia Huang, 32, had started a backpacking trip on June 22. Another hiker reported seeing a tent, food canister and wallet abandoned near Lake Aloha on Wednesday, June 29, Huang’s sister reported.

She said a rescue team began searching for him and found his body in the lake Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions
Abbie missing in Truckee California since June 19, 2022
Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee

Latest News

Flashing lihts
11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area
Smithridge Fire
Two firefighters injured in Smithridge Dr. fire
The Cannabis Control Board has approved cannabis lounges in Nevada.
Cannabis lounges now official in Nevada
Suspect arrested in death of McQueen High student