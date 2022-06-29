Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The body of a missing hiker on the the Tahoe Rim Trail was recovered Wednesday, his family confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now.

Jia Huang, 32, had started a backpacking trip on June 22. Another hiker reported seeing a tent, food canister and wallet abandoned near Lake Aloha on Wednesday, June 29, Huang’s sister reported.

She said a rescue team began searching for him and found his body in the lake Wednesday afternoon.

