Advertisement

Man sentenced to jail for secretly recording victims in bathroom

Paul Gardner
Paul Gardner(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:06 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man will spend nearly four years behind bars for secretly recording several victims using a camera he installed in a bathroom in his home.

Paul Gardner, Jr., 53, pled no contest in April to five counts of Unlawful Capture, Distribution, Display or Publish Image of Private Area of Another Person. Four of the five terms Gardner was convicted of were ordered to run consecutive and he was ultimately sentenced to serve a total of 1,456 days in the Washoe County Jail.

The investigation into Gardner started in April 2021 after a report that he had a hidden camera in his bathroom and footage of victims showering and using the bathroom.

Evidence also showed that Gardner specifically targeted a live-in employee from South America, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office reported.

Through their investigation, detectives determined that Gardner had a collection of images and videos from a camera hidden in an outlet switch that were recorded between March and April of 2021.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Hoppe argued that Gardner deserved a lengthy jail term because his conduct was exploitive, voyeuristic, sexual, and selfish, and that the underlying sexual motive further aggravated his conduct. Additionally, DDA Hoppe argued that Gardner deflected blame by claiming that these victims may have installed the spy camera in the bathroom.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions

Latest News

Sacramento Fire Department video of an electric car batter fire at scrap yard
4,500 gallons of water needed to put out car battery fire
Gov. Steve Sisolak signs executive order protecting those seeking abortions.
Gov. Sisolak signs order strengthening protections for those seeking abortions
Firefighters in Nevada
350 federal firefighters in Nevada get pay raise
Jesse Valenzuela was accused of stabbing Donald Perry in the chest on April 27, 2019.
Reno man convicted of murder in deadly stabbing