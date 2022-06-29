Advertisement

Lake Tahoe gears up for this year’s Shakespeare Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to belly laugh during Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and sing-a-long with the songs of ABBA in “Mamma Mia!” The 2022 Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival is just over a week away.

Community Engagement Coordinator, Jen Smith, stopped by Morning Break to give us a peek at this year’s line-up.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase yours today.

Performances run July 8-Aug. 22. Click here for a look at the calendar.

Along with “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Mamma Mia,” there will also be performances from the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, Sierra Nevada Ballet, Young Shakespeare and Reno Jazz Orchestra.

You can also support the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions
Abbie missing in Truckee California since June 19, 2022
Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee

Latest News

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees announces one-time stipends for returning...
WCSD announces one-time stipend for teachers
The scene of a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Rock Blvd. just north of Glendale Ave....
Man identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Sparks
Note-Able Music Therapy Services
Note-Able Music Therapy Services excited to move into bigger space to help even more students in the Truckee Meadows
The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Three injured in South Reno rollover