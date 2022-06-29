Lake Tahoe gears up for this year’s Shakespeare Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to belly laugh during Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and sing-a-long with the songs of ABBA in “Mamma Mia!” The 2022 Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival is just over a week away.

Community Engagement Coordinator, Jen Smith, stopped by Morning Break to give us a peek at this year’s line-up.

Performances run July 8-Aug. 22.

Along with “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Mamma Mia,” there will also be performances from the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, Sierra Nevada Ballet, Young Shakespeare and Reno Jazz Orchestra.

