Gov. Sisolak signs order strengthening protections for those seeking abortions

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed an executive order strengthening protections for those seeking abortions in Nevada.

The order follows last week’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, paving the way for states to ban abortions.

“Reproductive health care is a basic human right, and Nevada stands firm in its commitment to ensuring there is safe and equitable access for Nevadans and anyone seeking refuge from the restrictive laws in their state,” said Governor Sisolak. “No one should be punished for providing or receiving necessary medical care, including abortions, contraception and other reproductive health care services.”

In a press release, the governor’s office said Gov. Sisolak is adamant Nevada will not abandon the right to an abortion and will protect those seeking reproductive health care in our state.

Under the Executive Order, if services provided are legal in Nevada:

No Information or Assistance to Other States: No executive department agency or employee may provide any information or use time, money or other resources to assist another state that seeks to impose civil or criminal liability upon a person for receiving, assisting or providing reproductive health care services.

Health Care Professional Protection: Health care and other licensed professionals in Nevada must be protected by State Boards and Commissions that oversee these professionals and should not be disqualified or disciplined in Nevada based on discipline threatened or imposed under the laws of another State for services related to reproductive health care.

No Extradition: The Office of the Governor will decline any request received from another state to issue a warrant for the arrest or surrender of any person charged with a criminal violation of a law of that other State if the violation alleged involves reproductive health care services.

Nevada is one of 16 states along with the District of Columbia whose abortion laws will stay intact, at least for now. That is all due to a state-wide referendum passed by 65% of the voters in 1990. That law cannot be repealed without a direct vote by the people.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.