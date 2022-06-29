Fire restrictions start Friday on federal, state lands in western Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Federal and state land managers in western Nevada announced Wednesday that fire restrictions go into effect Friday and remain in effect until further notice.

Drying vegetation, increased heat and human-caused fires prompted the restrictions.

“With increasingly dry vegetation and severe drought conditions, and Fourth of July celebrations approaching, the danger for human-caused wildfires increases even more,” the agencies said in a joint statement. “All agencies are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on state and federal lands and call 911 to report any fires.”

All agencies recommend when using vehicles or equipment in wildland areas to have at least an ax, shovel and one gallon of water and to carry cell phones to report wildfires.

Here are the restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire or stove fire except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by permit).

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or at a developed campground or picnic area.

Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment off of existing paved, gravel or dirt roads.

Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.

Using or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.

Possession or use of fireworks or any other incendiary device.

Use of tracer rounds (always prohibited), steel-core ammunition, or exploding targets, including binary explosive targets while recreational shooting.

People breaking these rulings face fines ad could be held liable for expenses fighting wildfires.

Tips for people shooting on public land:

Refrain from shooting during hot, dry, and windy conditions.

Do not use incendiary or tracer ammo. Incendiary and tracer ammo are always prohibited on public lands.

Place your targets on dirt or gravel areas clear of vegetation and avoid shooting into rocky areas. Placing a target in dry grass increases the risk of fire.

Be aware that all types of ammunition can start fires under the right conditions, especially steel core ammunition.

Bring a container of water. This may seem obvious, but shooters often fail to bring enough water to put a fire out. A five-gallon bucket of water readily available while shooting could prevent a disaster if a fire does start.

Bring a shovel. Use the shovel to dig a trench around your targets before shooting to ensure that any fire caused by sparks can be easily contained.

Shoot at quality steel targets designed to minimize risks to both the shooter and the environment. For steel targets to be functional and safe, they should be made of high quality through hardened steel that has a Brinell hardness number of at least 500.

Do not shoot trash. Trash like old couches and TVs can often be found illegally dumped on public land but can be dangerous fire hazards when shot.

Please shoot responsibly and clean up after shooting.

These areas are affected by the restrictions:

All areas, roads, and trails on the Bureau of Land Management Carson City District outside of developed recreation sites except for Moon Rocks Recreation Area. These restrictions are in addition to and not separate from those which were issued at the BLM state level.

Bureau of Indian Affairs lands located within or adjacent to the BLM Carson City District.

Bureau of Reclamation-administered lands within the Newlands Project boundary administered by the Lahontan Basin Area Office, in Churchill, Lyon, Storey, and Washoe counties. Exception: the Lahontan Recreation Area.

United States Fish and Wildlife Service areas, roads, and trails within the boundaries of the Stillwater, Anaho Island and Fallon National Wildlife Refuges. Campfires are prohibited on these refuge lands year-round.

Nevada Division of Forestry State Parks in the Western region, including Spooner Lake and Backcountry, Sand Harbor, Van Sickle, Cave Rock, Berlin Ichthyosaur, Fort Churchill, Walker River, Washoe Lake, Rye Patch, Dayton, Mormon Station and Lahontan are under more stringent fire restriction. These state parks restrict all campfires and use of charcoal.

More information: BLM-Carson City District Office at 775-885-6000; the BIA at 775-887-3500; Bureau of Reclamation California - Great Basin at 916-978-5101; USFWS at 775-423-5128; and NDF at 775-684-2709 or http://www.nevadafireinfo.org.

