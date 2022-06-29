Advertisement

FDA-approved abortion pills see rise in demand

There is a surge in demand for pregnancy-ending pills since the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights. (Credit: CNN, WXMI, HEYJANE, CBS NEWS)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is putting a spotlight on abortion pills.

“Medication abortion has opened up the options for individuals who are in need of abortion care,” Dr. Jen Villavicencio with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said.

Instead of having a surgical procedure, medication abortion is a method to end pregnancy by taking a combination of pills approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The first pill is called mifepristone and the second pill is called misoprostol.

The FDA says both are safe and effective up to 11 weeks after the first day of the last menstrual period.

“It’s extremely safe. It’s safer than Viagra. It’s safer than most of the over-the-counter painkillers, for example,” director of Women on Waves Dr. Rebecca Gomperts said.

Dr. Meera Shah, a family medicine physician and chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, says that getting medication and abortion pills online is safe if the pills are sourced from reputable outlets.

Hey Jane, a telehealth organization that delivers medication abortion pills in some states, says the average patient demand has more than doubled compared to last month following the high court’s ruling.

A similar organization, Aid Access, says demand began growing in May when the Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked.

“We have seen an incredible increase of the request for help. People are really, really scared,” Gomperts said.

Some anti-abortion advocates say the next battle over abortion rights might be over access to these abortion pills.

Some Republican governors are already signaling that they will take action to block access to abortion pills.

“We don’t believe it should be available, because it is a dangerous situation for those individuals,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions
Abbie missing in Truckee California since June 19, 2022
Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee

Latest News

Oscar Abraham Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 7-year-old child.
Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of 7-year-old girl
FILE - This photo shows Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees announces one-time stipends for returning...
WCSD announces one-time stipend for teachers
FILE - A woman pays her respects to the victims of the Islamic State terrorist attacks, outside...
French court convicts 20 in deadly 2015 Paris attacks
The scene of a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Rock Blvd. just north of Glendale Ave....
Man identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Sparks