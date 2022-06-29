11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several western Nevada police operations conducted a Regional Safe Streets Operation two days last week and made 11 felony arrests, the group announced Wednesday.

The felony arrests made June 23 and June 24 within Washoe County include carrying a concealed gun, armed robbery, ex-felon with a gun and drug charges. Police also seized two guns and drugs.

Police also made 11 arrests for misdemeanors and issued traffic citations.

Participating in the operation were the Regional Gang Unit, Regional Crime Suppression Unit, Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, Reno Police Department canine unit and Juvenile Parole and Probation Division.

