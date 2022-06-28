Wildfire in eastern Nevada burns 1,800 acres

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A wildfire burning south of West Wendover in the Goshute Mountain Range has grown to 1,800 acres.

The Goshute Fire was sparked by lightning on Saturday, June 25 around 3:30 p.m. west of Highway 93 Alternate.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire is burning in steep, rugged and inaccessible terrain.

The fire is 12 percent contained with full containment expected Friday, July 15.

