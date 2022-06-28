Advertisement

Two firefighters injured battling vacant building fire

Crews respond to a structure fire at 700 Smithridge Drive, Suite A on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Crews respond to a structure fire at 700 Smithridge Drive, Suite A on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews extinguished a fire at a vacant apartment building in Reno Tuesday morning that left two firefighters with injuries.

It was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on June 28, 2022 behind Smithridge Plaza at 700 Smithridge Drive, Suite A.

Investigators told KOLO 8 News Now that two men believed to be homeless were inside the building at the time of the fire. One person was detained for questioning. The other person is still unaccounted for according to Reno Fire Division Chief John McNamara.

The flames did cause the second story of the building to collapse. Crews have searched the building extensively and have not found anyone inside, investigators said.

Two firefighters were treated for injuries, one for smoke inhalation and another for burns. McNamara said their injuries appear to be minor.

Investigators said the cause of the fire appears to be discarded smoking materials.

