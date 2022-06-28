Support local businesses and non-profits during Yelp Reno’s Flight of the Honeybee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yelp Reno is celebrating local honey producers and the bees that do all the hard work during its 2-week event, Flight of the Honeybee. Honey harvesters in Nevada have partnered with 10 restaurants in Midtown and downtown Reno to create special dishes using local honey.

Yelp Reno’s Senior Community Director, Michael Tragash and three local partners, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this community-wide promotion leading up to the Sierra Nevada Lavender and Honey Festival on Sunday, July 10 at Idlewild Park.

“I love the creativity these promotions inspire in our local businesses, but what I love even more is the opportunity to connect us all to new local businesses and organizations, like our local honey producers, by sharing their stories,” Tragesh said.

Along with Tragesh, The Cheese Board owner, Caitlin Fletcher, and Pangolin Cafe owner, Travis Sandefur, shared samples of their local honey infused dishes that is for sale at their respective businesses now through July 10.

Flight of the Honeybee is also supporting local non-profits like Bees 4 Vets. This local 501(c)(3) organization serves veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD and/or TBI by providing hands-on training in beekeeping. Ginger Fenwick from Bees 4 Vets also stopped by Morning Break to talk about their work with apiary therapy.

