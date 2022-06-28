The Road Ahead with RTC: Transportation Options to Star Spangled Sparks

Sponsored: It’s almost time to celebrate America’s freedom with a fireworks show at the Nugget! This year, the Star Spangled Sparks event and fireworks show will be held on Monday, July 4. But keep in mind that parking can be a challenge in and around Victorian Square, especially during special events.

The RTC will be offering free transit to the Nugget Casino Resort’s Star Spangled Sparks event and fireworks show on Monday, July 4. Eventgoers can take the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11, which go between Reno and Sparks. Both routes drop you off at Centennial Plaza in Victorian Square, so you don’t have to worry about parking! Those routes will both be free starting at 4 p.m. Visit rtcwashoe.com to plan your trip!

The Nugget is also offering free park-and-ride shuttle service. Shuttles will pick up passengers from the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center parking lot on North Wells Avenue in Reno or the Sparks Christian Fellowship parking lot at the corner of Greenbrae Drive and 4th Street in Sparks. The shuttles will drop passengers off at RTC Centennial Plaza in Victorian Square. The shuttles will run from 6 p.m. to midnight. To learn more about the event and transportation options, please visit NuggetCasinoResort.com

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.