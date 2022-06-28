Advertisement

Reno man convicted of murder in deadly stabbing

Jesse Valenzuela was accused of stabbing Donald Perry in the chest on April 27, 2019.
Jesse Valenzuela was accused of stabbing Donald Perry in the chest on April 27, 2019.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been convicted of first degree murder in connection with a stabbing in 2019.

Jesse Valenzuela, 41, was accused of stabbing Donald Perry, 46, in the chest.

According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Perry, who was homeless, was talking briefly to an ex-girlfriend when her current boyfriend, Valenzuela, stabbed the victim in the chest. DNA evidence linked Valenzuela to the murder weapon, a bloody knife that he reportedly dumped at a local body shop. Perry’s body was found underneath the Wells Avenue overpass.

Valenzuela will face a maximum possible sentence of life in prison when he appears in court again on August 31, 2022.

