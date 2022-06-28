Reno Fire Department reminds community of Truckee River safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a week of hot temperature and you might be looking for a way to cool off. Before people think about floating the river, there are some things to keep in mind.

The Reno Fire Department mentioned even with these low water levels, rapids can still be dangerous. Have a floatation device for children and those who can’t swim. Always float, swim, or boat with a friend.

It’s important to also tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back. Water temperatures are still cold so wear proper clothes.

RFD has been responding to mainly trips, slips, and falls, so protective footwear is highly recommended. When it comes to kayaking or canoeing— always wear a helmet.

Eric Lieberman is the Fire Suppression Captain & a Water Entry Technician for RFD, he shared what to look out for as the holiday weekend brings more people to the Truckee.

“When people are having trouble in the river, when they are struggling to swim, they often don’t make any noise at all, so that’s called silent drowning, so it is important to keep an eye on one another, use the buddy system and make sure everybody is well looked after,” Captain Lieberman said.

Reno fire also says to save drinking any alcohol after your trip down the river.

The City of Reno has a full list and videos to make sure you are safe on the Truckee River, to view them click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.