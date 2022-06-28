Nevada Humane Society shelters filling up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Carson City Humane Society shelter say for the past three months they’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs and cats being dropped off at the door.

Some owners say it’s due to inflated living prices and others are letting go of animals they adopted during the pandemic.

“There’s various things from post pandemic woes...there’s people who can’t afford the animals,” said Carson City manager Clay Johnson.

“A lot of people are losing their homes and they’re moving into new places where they can’t bring animals with them.”

All of their locations in Nevada are no kill shelters, that means they take in every animals that comes their way.

“A lot of them have really rough backgrounds and we’ve done a lot to help them in terms of medical care, foster care and behavioral rehabilitation to get them ready to go back out in the community and find a loving family,” said Communications Director Nicole Theodoulou.

They even take in animals from rural areas of the state. Tulip, a puppy at the shelter, is one of them.

Tulip can’t hold still for a picture but I’ll forgive her because she’s too cute! Learn more about her and why @NVHumaneSociety is seeing an increase in animals at their shelters tonight on @KOLO8 pic.twitter.com/HmFYajhjXi — Ashley Grams (@AshleyGramsNews) June 27, 2022

Tulip was part of a litter of puppies found in a field in Lyon County.

“We were able to provide the treatment for them and get those ticks removed,” said Johnson.

“We gave them baths, they’re now microchipped, they’re vaccinated and they’ve all been spayed and neutered.”

But the staff here stays that was only possible because they had room for the pups. With the amount of animals coming in the door, they might not have resources for all the pets that need their help.

“You can volunteer, you can foster, we need all kinds of help but the thing we are in the greatest need of is adopters,” said Theodoulou.

You can visit the Carson City shelter to meet and adopt Tulip.

