NCED will host webinar to help people with disabilities save money without risking federal benefits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saving for the future may seem like an obvious financial goal for anyone but for people with a disability whether developmental or physical, the law doesn’t allow for a decent rainy day fund.

David Rovetti’s son, Jack, has down syndrome and for the last 14 years, one of his biggest concerns has been achieving financial security for him.

“Our first idea was to have a big savings account,” said Rovetti.

However, having more than $2,000 in the bank would have meant losing critical benefits, such as Medicaid.

“We were kind of at a loss on how to prepare him or how to supplement his social security income,” said Rovetti.

Balancing the use of private wealth and potential government aid became a bit easier in 2017 when Nevada adopted the ABLE Act.

“ABLE stands for Achieving a Better Life Experience,” said Diana Rovetti, Jack’s mom.

This type of account let people with disabilities save for disability-related expenses like education, housing, and transportation, without limiting their ability to benefit from supplemental security income (SSI), Medicaid and other federal programs.

“It’s a lot less stress for us as parents to know that Jack will be taken care of when we pass on,” said David.

To qualify, a person’s disability must have occurred before age 26. The beneficiary of the account is the account owner and money withdrawal from it is tax-free.

ABLE Accounts are similar to the 529 college savings program. Those with special needs and their families can contribute up to $15,000 a year. If the person with the disability is working and does not participate in a workplace 401(k) or other retirement programs, the annual limit is even higher. Money is put in after taxes, and earnings growth and qualified withdrawals are tax-free.

“I want to save money in my ABLE Account, in case I need it,” said Jack.

Jack not only has a popcorn company, but he currently works at The Eddy in downtown Reno. Every month, he gets to put away 200 dollars for his future.

As of April of last year, 1,200 Nevadans had ABLE Accounts.

“There are still a lot of families who don’t know about able accounts,” said Diana.

To spread awareness, Diana who is also a project coordinator at the Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities at UNR’s College of Education is hosting a webinar on June 29 about ABLE accounts. This is part of a summer webinar series for youth, parents and providers.

For Wednesday’s session, Erik Jimenez with the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office will be answering questions and doing a PowerPoint presentation. According to Diana, information will be available in English and Spanish.

Wednesday’s webinar will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Use this link to register https://unr-vbepl.formstack.com/forms/webinarseries?fbclid=IwAR0HL5mYfFSl1pyR0pEm0gPaojfcF7u8J1g-rJic0gbuoRqqJV8BbZOyXbY

