Motorhome fire in Sparks under investigation

The scene of a motorhome fire in Sparks on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
The scene of a motorhome fire in Sparks on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating after a motorhome caught fire Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 on June 28, 2022 on G Street near 1st Street.

According to investigators, the flames spread to a nearby temporary structure and also caused minor damage to a neighbor’s RV.

People were home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

No word yet on how the fire started.

