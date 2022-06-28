Motorhome fire in Sparks under investigation

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating after a motorhome caught fire Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 on June 28, 2022 on G Street near 1st Street.

According to investigators, the flames spread to a nearby temporary structure and also caused minor damage to a neighbor’s RV.

People were home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

No word yet on how the fire started.

