KOLO COOKS: Chef Chapin’s hot link and shrimp skewers with blueberry mango drizzle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clean up is easy with this one-pan recipe from Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin. The shrimp and sausage skewers have heat from spicy peppers and sweetness from the fruit for a perfect summer dish.

Ingredients:

20 shrimp (peeled and deveined)

4 hot links of your choice (cut into rounds)

Roasted garlic cloves (optional)

1 jalapeño or serrano pepper (diced fine)

Salt and pepper

2 raw cloves garlic

Mama Rays Original Rub

Blueberry jam

1/2 stick butter

1/2 mango

1/2 orange (juiced)

Directions:

Cook shrimp in garlic and Mama Rays; set aside. Cook links in same pan, then also set aside. Use that pan again to keep all the flavor, add peppers, mango and butter. Once butter is melted, add jam, salt and pepper. Stir until soft then take off heat. Skewer your meat and then plate. Add garnish and blueberry/mango drizzle around plate. Voila! A hit at any summertime function!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Absurd marinade, Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.