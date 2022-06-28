Advertisement

KOLO COOKS: Chef Chapin’s hot link and shrimp skewers with blueberry mango drizzle

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Clean up is easy with this one-pan recipe from Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin. The shrimp and sausage skewers have heat from spicy peppers and sweetness from the fruit for a perfect summer dish.

Ingredients:

  • 20 shrimp (peeled and deveined)
  • 4 hot links of your choice (cut into rounds)
  • Roasted garlic cloves (optional)
  • 1 jalapeño or serrano pepper (diced fine)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 raw cloves garlic
  • Mama Rays Original Rub
  • Blueberry jam
  • 1/2 stick butter
  • 1/2 mango
  • 1/2 orange (juiced)

Directions:

  1. Cook shrimp in garlic and Mama Rays; set aside.
  2. Cook links in same pan, then also set aside.
  3. Use that pan again to keep all the flavor, add peppers, mango and butter.
  4. Once butter is melted, add jam, salt and pepper.
  5. Stir until soft then take off heat.
  6. Skewer your meat and then plate.
  7. Add garnish and blueberry/mango drizzle around plate.
  8. Voila! A hit at any summertime function!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Absurd marinade, Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions

Latest News

Crews respond to a structure fire at 700 Smithridge Drive, Suite A on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Two firefighters injured battling vacant building fire
Dr. Randall Gates on Monday Motivations
Flight of the Honeybee Preview
Support local businesses and non-profits during Yelp Reno’s Flight of the Honeybee
6-25-22
Reno Rodeo rocks Biggest Little City