Food bank running short on supplies, asking for donations

Many shelves at the food bank's warehouse are currently empty
Many shelves at the food bank's warehouse are currently empty
By Ben Deach
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A look around the Warehouse of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada just off USA Parkway in Storey County shows that many of their shelves are empty.

Marketing director Jocelyn Lantrip says there are a variety of reasons for the shortage which impacts the 115,000 people they help every month.

“We are seeing a decline in donations,” she stated, adding that supply chain issues and freight costs also play a role.

“We are a little nervous when we see the shelf this empty because we do plan ahead,” she mentioned. “We don’t see the demand for food services declining right now.”

When it comes to what food is needed the most, Lantrip says entrees like canned tuna, chicken and beans are priority.

And contrary to what some people may think, most of their food does not go to homeless people, in fact 86% of their clients aren’t homeless, but still need the help.

If you want to come out and donate food, you don’t have to do it at the USA Parkway warehouse. There are several locations in the Reno area when you can drop food off.

Click here for more on making donations.

