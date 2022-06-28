Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people

The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning. (SOURCE: USCG)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Seven people had to be rescued off the coast of Florida this weekend after their boat was hit by lightning.

Someone on the boat was recording a video the moment the lightning struck.

They were out for a fishing tournament about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater when it happened.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and a Coast Guard helicopter was able to get everyone out of the boat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide, gives an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
LIVE: Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally
The scene of a motorhome fire in Sparks on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Motorhome fire in Sparks under investigation
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday for lying to...
Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry gets probation for lying to feds
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
4th person has died following Missouri Amtrak derailment