350 federal firefighters in Nevada get pay raise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in 2021, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrustructre Law which included a plan to increase pay for federal firefighters. This month, Biden authorized those increases.

“A lot of our firefighters very relieved and excited,” said Paul Petersen, BLM State Fire Management Officer.

“We are getting to process that pay for about 350 of our employees within Nevada.”

Agencies will raise paychecks by $20,000 dollars a year or 50% of their base pay, whichever is lower.

Peterson says many are greatful.

“Being able to be a firefighter, whether you’re supporting a family or just trying to find housing in a difficult market, this will greatly assist and help them,” said Petersen.

The job of a federal firefighter is not an easy one.

“This year alone through persistent wildland fire attack efforts firefighters have responded to over 30,000 to date,” said Director of the Office of Wildland Fire Jeff Rupert.

Petersen says his firefighters are often called outside of Nevada to help.

“We help all of our partners whether in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, we respond on a nationwide basis,” he said.

While this pay increase honors the inherent danger of the jobn, Petersen says it also acknowledges the time commitment.

“Being away from your family for 14 days, and not being able to see them and working 16 to 24 hours in a day. So being able to pay our firefighters and recognize our firefighters for the danger and skill they have is an awesome opportunity,” Petersen said.

Federal firefighters will recieve increased pay until 2026.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.