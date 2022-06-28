Advertisement

2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas

A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown, Royden Ogletree and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:51 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Two people are trapped about 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, KWTX reported.

An official at the scene said the call was received at about 8:40 a.m.

The collapse happened at a construction site near the interstate.

An official said the status of the workers buried and the cause of the collapse are unknown at this time.

The Round Rock, Georgetown, Austin, Temple and Salado fire departments are working to rescue the individuals.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions

Latest News

Elmo gets his COVID-19 vaccine in new Sesame Street PSA
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Jan. 6 panel to hear from aide in Trump’s White House who saw burned documents
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
The LAPD officer died during a training exercise.
Fallen officer's family files wrongful death lawsuit