Advertisement

Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula submits resignation

Deanna Spikula Resigns
Deanna Spikula Resigns(kolo)
By Denise Wong
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula has submitted her resignation. The county issued the following statement to KOLO 8 News Now:

“Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula has submitted her resignation, effective July 31. She has served Washoe County for 15 years and led the elections office through the pandemic and legislative changes that required a quick pivot to mail-in ballots. We thank her for her dedication to Washoe County and its residents, and wish her the best. We will make an announcement on a new appointment when recruitment is completed.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Jaime Zamorano, 49, was arrested Sunday after firing shots outside Greater Nevada Field.
Police: Man fired shots outside Greater Nevada Field to break up fight
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights

Latest News

Katey's Craft Corner - Urban Roots
Katey’s Craft Corner: Urban Roots shares environmentally-friendly kids craft ideas
Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival at the Atlantis
‘Chalk-and-roll!’ The Atlantis is gearing up for its annual Chalk Art and Music Festival
Huiyuan Liu from Dragon Lights Reno
Event organizer shares what’s new at Dragon Lights Reno this summer
Dr. Randall Gates from Gates Brain Health
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates becomes monthly Morning Break contributor with focus on mental health