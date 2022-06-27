Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula submits resignation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula has submitted her resignation. The county issued the following statement to KOLO 8 News Now:

“Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula has submitted her resignation, effective July 31. She has served Washoe County for 15 years and led the elections office through the pandemic and legislative changes that required a quick pivot to mail-in ballots. We thank her for her dedication to Washoe County and its residents, and wish her the best. We will make an announcement on a new appointment when recruitment is completed.”

