RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue knocked down a brush fire in Cold Springs. It happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, near Mud Springs Road.

Firefighters were able to keep it to just over an acre. There were no reported injuries or damage to any structures.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.