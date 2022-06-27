Advertisement

Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates becomes monthly Morning Break contributor with focus on mental health

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday Motivations is now sponsored by Gates Brain Health, a natural treatment facility for neurological disorders, autoimmune conditions and chronic health conditions.

We are so excited to have Dr. Randall Gates on Morning Break once a month for Monday Motivations, a segment dedicated to helping you feel your best mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.

Dr. Gates is a board certified Chiropractic Neurologist. His practice works with disenfranchised patients who are tired of not being heard or taken seriously. According to his website, “Our bodies and brains are meant to heal themselves when given the appropriate nutrients and neurological activation.” Dr. Gates and his team are here to help.

We look forward to learning more from Dr. Gates in the months to come. And in those in between weeks, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook for more information.

