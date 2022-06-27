Advertisement

Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin...
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League, died Monday. His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California.(AP Photo/File)
By CLIFF BRUNT
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League, died Monday.

His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.

Briscoe was a star quarterback at Omaha University, now the University of Nebraska-Omaha, before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968.

He told the team he wanted a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, and the 5-foot-10 dynamo nicknamed “The Magician” made the starting lineup on Oct. 6.

Briscoe played for other teams in the AFL and NFL, winning two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Jaime Zamorano, 49, was arrested Sunday after firing shots outside Greater Nevada Field.
Police: Man fired shots outside Greater Nevada Field to break up fight
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights

Latest News

FILE – The new order vacates an earlier ruling that upheld the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Court revives block of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
From left, Jennifer Crumbley, attorney Shannon Smith, attorney Mariell Lehman, and James...
Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in parents’ trial
WATCH: 'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin shoved to ground by LAPD during abortion protest
Katey's Craft Corner - Urban Roots
Katey’s Craft Corner: Urban Roots shares environmentally-friendly kids craft ideas
Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival at the Atlantis
‘Chalk-and-roll!’ The Atlantis is gearing up for its annual Chalk Art and Music Festival