Katey’s Craft Corner: Urban Roots shares environmentally-friendly kids craft ideas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kids crafts don’t have to end up in the garbage bin, but rather that’s where you can start to look for recycled materials that make great activities for children of all ages.

Urban Roots Garden Classroom is a “Reno-based nonprofit that strives to change the way communities eat and learn through garden-based education.”

Marlene Hild joined Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko with two simple crafts that anyone can do.

Egg Shell Mosaics

Materials:

Pre-dyed egg shells, crushed (this can be a fun craft to do beforehand)

Liquid glue

Cardboard canvas

Instructions:

Sketch on your cardboard canvas a design or picture. Cover the lines with glue. You may want to do it one line or section at a time and sprinkle one color at a time. Sprinkle the egg shells over the glue, being sure to cover all the glue. Let it dry flat so that the glue doesn’t run while drying.

Recycled Wind Chimes

Materials:

Stick or metal hanger; enough for group of students

String or yarn

Paper and pencil

Scissors

Glue

Markers and/or paints

Mixture of repurposed materials (ex: Keys, water bottle and jars lids/caps, tin cans, beads, buttons, old CDs, unused silverware, washers, nuts/bolts, etc.)

Instructions:

Gather recycled materials from around your home, or in your neighborhood. There are plenty of materials out there that would make a great windchime. Plan out your windchime by drawing it and deciding how you will assemble it. Choose the base for your windchime. This can be the top of a yogurt lid or a jar, an old CD, a tin can, wire hanger or a stick. Use your imagination and engineering skills to choose the best top for your windchime. Using scissors, carefully cut holes into the top of your base. Cut long strands of yarn to string your materials on. Tie the yarn on to the base and secure with a knot. String on other materials to finish your windchime. It’s a good idea to secure each added item with a knot so that it doesn’t slide down the yarn. After finishing, hang up wind chimes in a windy location and listen to the different sounds the wind chimes make.

Urban Roots is hosting a Family Film Night on the farm Friday, July 22 from 7-10 p.m. The film is called “The Biggest Little Farm.” The heartwarming documentary follows the quest of two city-dwellers-turned-country as they revive 200 acres of farmland into a nature-lover’s dream. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for the kids.

