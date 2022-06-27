Advertisement

Incline Village restaurant fire quickly knocked down

The scene of a fire at T’s Mesquite Rotisserie in Incline Village
The scene of a fire at T’s Mesquite Rotisserie in Incline Village(North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire at an Incline Village restaurant Sunday afternoon was quickly knocked down, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District reported.

The fire was at T’s Mesquite Rotisserie at 901 Tahoe Blvd.

Firefighters kept the fire to the place where it started. The district did not report the cause of the fire.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office evacuated people from the restaurant.

The Nevada State Police, the Nevada State Parks Division and the North Tahoe Fire Protection District also assisted.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
This is the scene of a downtown Las Vegas fire on June 19, 2022.
Biggest Las Vegas fire in 25 years burns at least 10 buildings
Jaime Zamorano, 49, was arrested Sunday after firing shots outside Greater Nevada Field.
Police: Man fired shots outside Greater Nevada Field to break up fight

Latest News

‘Kick For a Cause’ helping families in need
‘Kick For a Cause’ helping families in need
Marisa Toma’s Death Valley National Park photo was picked as fan favorite in the National Park...
Death Valley photo named fan favorite in park photo contest
American Red Cross
Northern Nevada American Red Cross honors 10 volunteers
More than the rodeo: Team 355 gives back to Northern Nevada when Reno Rodeo ends
More than the rodeo: Team 355 gives back to Northern Nevada when Reno Rodeo ends