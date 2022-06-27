Incline Village restaurant fire quickly knocked down

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire at an Incline Village restaurant Sunday afternoon was quickly knocked down, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District reported.

The fire was at T’s Mesquite Rotisserie at 901 Tahoe Blvd.

Firefighters kept the fire to the place where it started. The district did not report the cause of the fire.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office evacuated people from the restaurant.

The Nevada State Police, the Nevada State Parks Division and the North Tahoe Fire Protection District also assisted.

