Advertisement

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ken Williams dies at 83

Ken Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song 'Everybody...
Ken Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song 'Everybody Plays the Fool,' originally recorded in 1972 and covered by numerous artists.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote hundred of tunes for a vast array of performers, including Donny Hathaway, The Four Tops and Peaches & Herb, including The Main Ingredient’s hit “Everybody Plays the Fool,” has died. He was 83.

Williams died June 17 following a long non-COVID-19-related illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, said his wife, Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams.

Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song “Everybody Plays the Fool,” originally recorded in 1972 and covered by numerous artists. In recent years, Williams’ output has been sampled by artists like Alicia Keys and Lil’ Wayne.

In 1968, Williams founded A Dish-A-Tunes LLC Publishing, a family owned and operated music company. During the last five decades Williams added over 500 songs to his music catalogue.

In 2004, the song “You Don’t Know My Name,” recorded by Keys and produced by Kayne West on “The Diary of Alicia Keys,” won a Grammy and so did Williams since it sampled the 1975 song “Let Me Prove My Love to You,” co-written by Williams and performed by The Main Ingredient.

Some of his songs include “Love, Love, Love” (Donny Hathaway), “I Can’t See Me Without You” (The Impalas), “Let Me Prove My Love To You” (The Main Ingredient), “Only When You’re Lonely” (Holly Maxwell), “Seven Lonely Nights” (The Four Tops), “Keep on Holding On” (Margaret Reynolds) and “Hoping You Will Come Back” (Sandra Phillips).

Williams is survived by his wife; a sister, Dorothy Jones; sons Kenny Williams Jr., Kevin D. Williams and Kalvin Williams; a daughter, Cheryl Nicholson; a stepson, Kenny J. Seymour; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Jaime Zamorano, 49, was arrested Sunday after firing shots outside Greater Nevada Field.
Police: Man fired shots outside Greater Nevada Field to break up fight
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights

Latest News

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
House Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing Tuesday
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
In this Wednesday, June 22, 2022, image provided by Caladan Oceanic, the pilot house section of...
Explorers find WWII Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered