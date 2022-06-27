Advertisement

Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North America.(Government of Yukon)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gold miners discovered a rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth in the territory of Yukon.

The Yukon government said the baby is female and likely died during the ice age, more than 30,000 years ago.

The government says a partial mammoth calf was found in 1948 in Alaska, but this is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North America.

Scientists believe woolly mammoths, who wandered North America along with wild horses, cave lions and giant bison, went extinct as late as 4,000 years ago.

As an adult, it could have grown up to 13 feet tall at the shoulder.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Jaime Zamorano, 49, was arrested Sunday after firing shots outside Greater Nevada Field.
Police: Man fired shots outside Greater Nevada Field to break up fight
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights

Latest News

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
House Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing Tuesday
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
In this Wednesday, June 22, 2022, image provided by Caladan Oceanic, the pilot house section of...
Explorers find WWII Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered