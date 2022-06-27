Advertisement

Event organizer shares what’s new at Dragon Lights Reno this summer

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Dragon Lights Reno festival is back in Reno and this year it’s bigger than ever before. July 1-Aug. 12, 42 larger-than-life lantern sculptures, made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights, will transform the Wilber D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens in Rancho San Rafael Park into an illuminous wonderland during mid-summer nights. This immersive walk-through experience will entertain and thrill people of all ages.

Huiyuan Liu, the event manager, stopped by Morning Break to talk about what attendees can expect during this six-week festival.

Among the popular return of the dragon lights and Chinese-themed side of the park, there will also be an interactive playground with lantern displays that visitors can touch, play with, and even sit on! Also new this year inside the arboretum, is the Lantern Food Court which offers a wide selection of food and drinks from both local and traveling food vendors.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

