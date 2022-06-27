Deployment ceremony held for National Guard unit headed to Romania

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Deployment ceremony was held outside the state capitol on Monday for a unit that will soon be heading to eastern Europe.

“The 137th is a National Guard military police detachment,” explained Lt. Col. Curt Kolvet. “Domestically they’ve been serving as our National Guard response force for Northern Nevada.”

The deployment will be nearly yearlong commitment for not just the soldiers, but for their families as well.

“We ask a lot of our guardsmen and women,” Kolvet added. “To leave their jobs and to leave their families.”

As national guard members, the soldiers have civilian jobs, which is something Kolvet says will help them on missions like this.

“All those other jobs they do they will take those skills overseas with them,” he said. “They can do so much more than just what their military specialty is.”

Capt. Brian Hernandez is the unit commander of the 137th, and stresses that while they are headed to an army base in Romania, a country not far from Ukraine, this mission was planned well in advance of the war there and is not in response to it.

“Naturally we will be watching the news for current events in Ukraine,” Hernandez mentioned. “But that’s not our mission but will be ready if anything does unfold.”

Hernandez says while there, the unit will provide force protection, will investigate crimes, and enforce traffic regulations.

