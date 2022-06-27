Advertisement

‘Chalk-and-roll!’ The Atlantis is gearing up for its annual Chalk Art and Music Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Chalk’ it up to experience, but after six years of hosting the Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival, the Atlantis casino knows what they’re doing!

Reno’s fastest growing art event is back July 8-10. Watch over 150 artists transform pavement into spectacular masterpieces while they battle for prizes. There will also be arts and craft vendors, a variety of food and drink and live entertainment. This year’s musical lineup includes Eddie Cotton, JP Soars, Onoleigh Pommier, Whitney Myer, and JC Smith.

Atlantis communications manager, Joel Villanueva, stopped by Morning Break to get everyone hyped for the event.

Artists can still reserve their spot in the competition and the best part is it’s free to participate. It’s also free to attend for those in the community who appreciate art more so than participating in art.

Starting Monday, July 27, and running for 12 weeks, the Atlantis is also hosting an social media contest.

To participate:

  1. Follow Atlantis Reno on Instagram.
  2. Take a great photo of you and your crew enjoying something on the Atlantis property.
  3. Post on Instagram with the hashtag, #MyAtlantisMoments.
  4. Be entered to win $500 in Atlantis credit for even more fun at the casino resort and spa.

To learn more about the Reno Chalk Art and Music Festival, click here.

