Advertisement

4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight

(Source: CNN, CNE, NOTIRED RED DE APOYO, VIA CABLENOTICIAS, TWITTER/@PETROGUSTAVO
By Stefano Pozzebon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) – Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a bullfight arena in Colombia Sunday.

According to Governor Ricardo Orozco, one child, two women and an adult man lost their lives.

More than 300 people were treated at hospitals, according to health officials in the area.

The stadium collapse happened as the town was marking the celebrations for the upcoming Feast of Saint Peter.

The incident has already had some political repercussions with Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro calling on mayors to suspend bullfights to avoid similar tragedies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
Ty Albisu
Man wanted for allegedly shooting, killing wife at Winnemucca bar found dead
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Jaime Zamorano, 49, was arrested Sunday after firing shots outside Greater Nevada Field.
Police: Man fired shots outside Greater Nevada Field to break up fight
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Ukrainian officials: At least 2 dead as Russian missile hits crowded mall
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment