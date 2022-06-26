Seven-Run Eighth Not Enough in 12-11 Aces Loss to Bees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Reno Aces) - Despite a seven-run rally in the eighth to tie the game at nine, the Reno Aces (38-34) fell late in a 12-11 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (34-38) Sunday afternoon at Smith’s Ballpark to close out the six-game series.

Trailing 9-2 in the top of the eighth, the Reno Aces’ starting nine put together one of the most impressive innings of offense this season. Seth Beer began the rally with a three-run bash to center to pull the Aces within four. With runners on first and second, Juan Graterol unloaded a ground-rule double to score a runner and set the score at 9-6. The Aces were able to tie the game at nine after Camden Duzenack scored on a fielding error followed up by a two-run single from Cooper Hummel.

The rally was null and void when Salt Lake produced three runs on back-to-back homers in the bottom of the eighth for a 12-9 lead.

Facing their final out in the ninth, Wilmer Difo lined a pinch-hit RBI single to left and cut Salt Lake’s lead to 12-10. Jancarlos Cintron kept Reno’s hopes alive with an RBI single up the middle to put the Aces within a run. Unfortunately, the Aces were unable to plate any more runners in a tough luck 12-11 loss.

Lefty reliever Caleb Baragar was hooked with the loss after he allowed three earned runs on two hits and struck out two batters.

The seven-run eighth matched a season-high for runs scored in an inning by the Aces.

Salt Lake pounced early on Reno with a five-run first inning and held the Aces scoreless until the fifth when Duzenack hit a solo shot to left and set the score at 5-1. The Bees went on to outscore the Aces 4-1 until the eighth inning.

Seth Beer (4-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R) recorded his first four-hit game as an Ace this season.

After drawing a pair of walks Sunday, Jake McCarthy extended his on-base streak to a team-high 26 games.

Aces Notables:

Seth Beer: 4-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R.

Cooper Hummel: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R and extended hitting streak to six games.

Camden Duzenack: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB and extended hitting streak to eight games.

Jancarlos Cintron: 2-for-4, RBI, R, BB.

Juan Graterol: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, R.

The Reno Aces return to Greater Nevada Field for a three-game homestand to square off against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting Tuesday, June 28 through Thursday, June 30th.

