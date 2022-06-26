Northern Nevada American Red Cross honors 10 volunteers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross honored 10 volunteers Saturday for their exceptional service in the last year.

“In the past fiscal year, Red Cross volunteers in Northern Nevada have worked a combined 10,426 hours,” Mary Powell, executive director of the Northern Nevada chapter, said in a statement. “This number represents the generous amount of time that volunteers in our community have been willing to donate to the Red Cross – and each hour has an impact on the people who depend on us.”

Barbara Kramer won the Clara Barton Honor Award for meritorious volunteer leadership. It is the highest honor given in the Northern Nevada chapter.

“The prestigious award is presented to a volunteer who has consistently provided personal expertise that has enabled the Red Cross to contribute valuable service to the community and has shown leadership in identifying and assessing volunteer performance and organizational concerns,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “The recipient represents the Red Cross with a positive image of pride and dignity in the organization.”

Other winners: Frank Scafidi won the Rising Star Volunteer Award; Matt Henderson won the Board Member Recognition Award; Juli Barry won the Business Operations Volunteer Award; Elizabeth Morse won the Communications Volunteer Award; Jim Rich won the Disaster Response Volunteer Award; Arisha Mohiuddin won the International Services Volunteer Award; Riley Sherman won the Outstanding Red Cross Club Member of the Year Award; Kenna Costanza won the Volunteer Services Volunteer Award; and Karenne Smith earned a Special Citation for Exceptional Volunteer Service.

“Our volunteers help build strong communities and have a lasting impact on local needs,” Powell said. “The 10 volunteers we are honoring today are part of the Northern Nevada team that helps keep our area vibrant, safe, and prepared.”

