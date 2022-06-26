More than the rodeo: Team 355 gives back to Northern Nevada when Reno Rodeo ends

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - They’re an extension of the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

365 days in a year minus the ten days of rodeo action fans are accustomed to seeing and you get 355 days of people making a difference. Team 355, as it’s called.

How did the team come to be? A past rodeo president had an idea: come up with a committee to help give back. 70-plus members make up Team 355. The group puts on blood drives, raises money for scholarships, gives toys to kids in need, and hosts concerts. There’s also the Denim Drive which provides foster children anything they need around the holidays.

“A lot of times they show up with nothing,” said Dan Bybee, Team 355′s chairman. “No clothes, no nothing. The thought that we can provide them with shoes and clothing...it can affect their life and they know someone cares about them.”

Since 1986 the Reno Rodeo Foundation has raised $8.3 million that goes toward its various programs. Being the nonprofit that it is, every single person who comes to the Reno Rodeo is helping put money back into Northern Nevada some way.

“(The Reno Rodeo is) also an event that directly benefits over 80,000 children throughout 14 Northern Nevada counties. That is meaningful,” said Reno Rodeo Foundation Executive Director Clara Andriola.

September 10 is the next big event for Team 355. It’s called Rhythm and Rawhide. The country concert helps raise money for various programs throughout the year.

