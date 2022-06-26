Advertisement

‘Kick For a Cause’ helping families in need

Kickball tournament has goal of raising $15,000
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:16 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Kick For a Cause.’

For the second year in a row event organizers in Sparks put on a kickball fundraiser at Shadow Mountain Sports Complex to help raise $15,000 for four kids with special needs and their families.

“Swim lessons, dance lessons, and they’re not lessons to just learn how to tap dance or go swim they’re therapeutic to help the kids get over what they’re dealing with in life,” said event organizer Donald Abbott.

Take a four-year-old girl who will get some help, for example. She suffers from cerebral palsy and needs therapy for seizures. An eight-year-old boy whose family will get some financial aid has autism and can benefit from music therapy classes.

20 teams entered into the tournament. Players like Jalen Wiggins and Kristin Waldman had all sorts of reasons for competing.

“It really means a lot to me. My cousin has autism and he’s deaf in one ear so this fundraiser helps him. That really makes me happy,” said Wiggins.

Waldman added the event is one of her favorites and she even comes in from out of town so she can make it.

“I’m a mom. I know what it’s like to have a kid in general. I can’t imagine if my kid needed something and it wasn’t covered by insurance. That’s just devastation.”

A subcommittee is in charge of finding families in need of some help and gathering those resources in order to help them.

Abbott helps put the tournament together every year and he’ll keep doing it for years to come.

“It’s not just us putting this event on. It’s everyone else who is being out here. It’s the players who are playing, the businesses who are sponsoring it, the umpires who are not getting paid and just volunteering. It’s one big community giving back to another community and that’s what warms my heart the most,” he said.

If you missed this weekend’s tournament and want to help these families in any way, click here.

